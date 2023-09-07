John Heitinga has found a new challenge three months after his painful departure from Ajax. He starts working at West Ham United, to become assistant to head coach David Moyes. Heitinga thus follows in the footsteps of Edson Álvarez and Mohammed Kudus, who also made the switch from Amsterdam to the London Premier League club this summer.

The 39-year-old Heitinga is an old acquaintance of Moyes. He played for four seasons between 2009 and 2013 under the Scottish coach, who then embarked on a brief adventure at Manchester United. Moyes has been coach of West Ham United since 2019, with whom he conquered the Conference League last season.

"John is someone I have known for a long time. He has had some very good experiences since he started his coaching career in the Ajax Academy and worked his way up to the first team", Moyes welcomes his new assistant. "He will bring his experience and be an addition to the coaching team we already have."

Heitinga himself says he is proud of his new job: ,,Happy to be here. Proud to be part of the club and staff. I am really looking forward to the Premier League, the Europa League and all the cup competitions that are coming up,” the former international wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

John Heitinga already showed trainer David Moyes at Everton that there is a trainer in him. © PICS UNITED



Heitinga left after Steijn’s appointment

Heitinga was without a club after he left Ajax permanently in June. In Amsterdam he succeeded the dismissed Alfred Schreuder in January. The 87-time international then hoped for a permanent appointment as head coach, but Ajax chose Maurice Steijn. It was decided to part ways permanently and to terminate Heitinga’s contract.

Under the leadership of the former defender, Ajax did not get further than third place in the Eredivisie last season. In the final of the KNVB Cup, PSV lost. Before his sudden transfer to the first team, Heitinga was in charge of Jong Ajax.

West Ham has explicitly focused on Amsterdam this summer. Álvaraz and Kudus were brought to London for 43 and 38 million euros respectively. West Ham is still unbeaten after four rounds and occupies fourth place in the Premier League.

