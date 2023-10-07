Genesis Tapia She is a well-known lawyer nationally. The model also not only ‘broke it’ as a dancer, but as a lawyer, and tonight she proudly showed off one of her achievements on her Instagram account. Tapia received an award at the same Congress of the republic. He thanked those present and dedicated a few words on his Instagram account.

“One more time, God keeps his promises in my life and many more are coming. “I just have to remember where I came from and see with great gratitude where it will take me,” he wrote. Genesis Tapia in the series of photographs published on his social network.



#Proud #Génesis #Tapia #decorated #Congress #Republic