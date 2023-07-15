At a controversial festival in Spain this week, a Dutchman escaped death after being gored by a bull during a bull run. For him it was ‘a dream come true’, he proudly declared later in the hospital. Animal rights organizations and activists find this attitude incomprehensible. “There is nothing heroic or fantastic about this at all.”
#Proud #Dutchman #gored #bull #evokes #disgust #heroic
Enlace – Mexico defends the ban on transgenic corn for human consumption
Corn is the basis of the diet of Mexicans and its free production of transgenic seeds from the United States...
Leave a Reply