The US Justice sentenced this Friday to 10 years in prison for the assault on the Capitol in January 2021 to the member of the right-wing group with extremist ideas Proud Boys Dominic Pezzolawho broke with a stolen police shield a window through which the protesters entered the building.

Pezzola was the only one involved in the case who was not found guilty in May of sedition. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested 20 years in prison against him.

The images of the defendant with the transparent police shield that he stole from an agent and used to enter the building, while the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021) was certified.

On Thursday, two former leaders of that organization also received their verdict in Washington: Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, for whom 17 and 15 years in prison were handed down, respectively.

This Friday another outstanding member of the Proud Boys, Ethan Nordean, will also meet his, while on Tuesday it will be the turn of their leader, Enrique Tarrio, of Cuban origin.

Rehl, Biggs, Nordean and Tarrio were found guilty in May of conspiring to commit sedition. Pezzola was cleared of that charge, but was found guilty of assault, resisting an agent of authority and theft of government property..

US Congressional Committee investigating the 2021 assault on the Capitol. Photo: EFE/EPA/MANDEL NGAN / POOL

The Justice Department recalled this Thursday in a statement that on January 6, 2021, when Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election against Republican Donald Trump was being certified, the group and the men under their command participated in all the violations that occurred that day.

The attack began at 10:00 a.m., when Biggs, Rehl, and others convinced about 200 people to march from the Ellipse, the park south of the White House, toward the Capitol, bypassing multiple security barriers.

Pezzola’s actions “demonstrated beyond any doubt that he had intended to influence or affect government conduct through intimidation or coercion, or to retaliate against government conduct,” the prosecution said when recommending that he be sentenced to 20 years.

Protesters from the ‘Proud Boys’ group during the pro-Trump demonstration in December 2020. Photo: Jose Luis Magana / AFP

Along the process, prosecutors showed messages and videos posted by the defendants themselves and other members of the group, calling for violence and revolution against the change in the presidency.

The sentences handed down so far are close to the 18 years in prison that the founder of the ultra-right group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, received in May, also for the conspiracy to keep Trump in the White House.

That sentence remains the strongest handed down against a defendant for the attack, in which some 10,000 people – most of them Trump supporters – marched on the Capitol and some 800 stormed the building. There were five deaths and about 140 injured agents.

EFE