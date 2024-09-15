Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Trump’s claims that immigrants in Springfield were eating pets had consequences. Some schools had to be temporarily closed.

Springfield – Donald Trump’s Claims made during the TV duel against Kamala Harris are making waves. Some Haitians in Springfield feel threatened after former President Trump claimed that “in Springfield they eat the dogs. The people who moved there, they eat the cats.” Some families did not send their children to school for fear of attacks, as the Haitian Times reported. In addition, the right-wing extremist “Proud Boys”, which Canada classifies as a terrorist organization, marched through the city in a small group.

A user on the social media platform X shared a videowhich shows a group of the Proud Boys marching through Springfield Ohio with several US flags. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden about the accusations that Trump continued to spread after the presidential debate with Harris: “It is simply wrong that the proud Haitian community is being attacked right now in our country.” The president continued on Friday: “There is no place for this in America. This has to stop – what he is doing. It has to stop.”

Hostility after Trump’s claims: Haitians threatened in Springfield

On Thursday, there was also a threat of a bomb attack on Springfield City Hall, two schools and other buildings that appeared to have a racist background, according to the British Gurdian Two schools in Springfield were evacuated, another was closed all day Friday, as Axios writes. Compared to the Washington Post said Mayor Rob Rue, the rhetoric of the republican “hurt our city.” The Springfield community needs help, the mayor said.

A Haitian citizen spoke anonymously to the Haitian Times, her niece was afraid to go to school. “She was scared, but I told her to go, God would protect her.” In addition, her car was vandalized during the night. She continued: “I’m going to have to move because this area is no longer good for me. I can’t even leave my house to go to Walmart. I’m intimidated and scared.”

Trump’s allegations about migrants in Springfield unfounded

In the last five years, between 10,000 and 15,000 Haitian refugees are said to have come to Springfield, according to local Springfield News-Sun reported. According to the local police, the accusations by Trump and the Republicans are still unfounded. There have been no reports of stolen pets. The local Republican politicians from Springfield and the district also denied the accusations. (sure)