In addition to Joseph Briggs, 4 other members of the group that participated in the invasion of the US Congress had already been arrested.

The leader of the American right-wing group “Proud Boys”Joseph Biggs, was sentenced to 17 years in prison this Thursday (31.Aug.2023), for his participation in the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Biggs is an Iraqi and Afghan veteran who led about 200 members of the group to the US Congress to try to stop the certification of the vote count of the candidate victory and current US President Joe Biden.