Donohoe, of the state of North Carolina, pleaded guilty to two felonies with a minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison, including physically assaulting police officers. He agreed to team up with his co-defendants in hopes of getting a lighter sentence. Court records released Friday show that he has already provided insight into the group’s plans and their intention to disrupt confirmation of the election results in Congress.
Donohoe is the first of six imprisoned leaders of the Proud Boys, including former chairman Enrique Tarrio, who admits to both organizing the attack on the Capitol and attacking law enforcement officers.
#Proud #Boys #leader #confesses #Capitol #storming #plans #testify
Leave a Reply