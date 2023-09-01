admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/31/2023 – 21:53

Ultra rightists receive sentences of 17 and 15 years in prison for trying to prevent Joe Biden’s victory from being official. More than a thousand supporters of Donald Trump have already been accused of invading the US Congressional headquarters. United States Congress on January 6, 2021.

Joseph Biggs, leader of the group in Florida, was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Both played a leading role in trying to prevent the peaceful transition of power after the defeat of Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Biggs and other members of the paramilitary-style group were among Trump supporters who broke through police barriers and forced a halt to the session of Congress that would officiate Biden’s victory.

According to prosecutors, Biggs acted as the “tip of the spear” during the attack, as he tore down a fence and climbed scaffolding to invade the House of Representatives. He has been charged with multiple crimes linked to the January 6, 2021 incidents.

For Rehl, prosecutors sought a sentence of 33 years in prison. He was filmed throwing a chemical irritant at security agents. Along with three other men, he broke into a senator’s office and took pictures there doing the signature Proud Boys gesture.

Rehl and Biggs were the first members of the Proud Boys to be convicted by District Judge Timothy Kelly, who will also decide the sentences to be imposed on three other members of the group, also convicted by a jury in May of this year after a four-month trial of duration in Washington.

Former national president of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio of Miami will receive his sentence next Tuesday. The prosecution asked for a sentence of 33 years in prison.

trump indicted

Judge Kelly said the January 6, 2021 attack broke an “important American tradition” of the peaceful transfer of power.

More than 1,100 people have been charged with crimes associated with the Capitol storming.

The leader and founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes received an 18-year prison sentence. Six other members were convicted of seditious conspiracy in another trial last year.

In early August, Trump was formally indicted for instigating the Capitol invasion. He also responds in court for trying to illegally reverse the election results, using pressure against state election authorities to tamper with the vote count.

rc (AP, AFP)