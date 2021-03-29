The group ProTv He spoke about the difficult situation that Tula Rodríguez is going through and expressed his condolences to his collaborator, in addition to announcing some details about the broadcast of En boca de todos on Monday, March 29.

The content production company specified that the América TV space will be recorded, since the presenter is mourning the death of her mother.

“The family of Protv and En Boca de Todos from América Televisión, we extend our condolences and affection to our beloved host Tula Rodriguez due to the sensitive death of her mother, Mrs. Clara Quintana Velezmoro, which occurred last Sunday, March 28, “the press release reads.

“The departure of a loved one is always very painful, by this means we want to embrace each of the members of the Rodríguez Quintana family, and we trust that they will be able to cope with this unexpected farewell,” he continues.

Tula Rodriguez

“Also, let our public know that today’s edition, Monday, March 29, was recorded on the last Friday, March 26, with the participation of all its artistic cast,” concludes ProTv.

Tula Rodríguez announces the death of her mother due to COVID-19

The television host Tula Rodríguez announced the death of her mother due to the coronavirus, on March 28. Through her social networks, the 43-year-old driver published a heartfelt farewell to her loved one.

“My beautiful Clarita, strong, brave woman, for you there were never limits because you always taught us to get ahead. And today, the same day of your birthday, March 28, God decided to take you into his arms so that you can start a new birth by his side, today you are born into your new Eternal Life ”, was part of the extensive message.

Tula Rodríguez’s mother passed away this Sunday, March 28. Photo: Instagram

Tula Rodríguez worried about her mother’s health

After revealing that she contracted COVID-19, Tula Rodríguez spoke about the situation of her relatives in one of the past editions of En boca de todos.

“My dad is already with me at each again. He got over it at 79 years old, my handsome dad (…) My mom is still in the fight. My mom is still there, ”said the television presenter.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.