The chief doctor of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, spoke about cases of re-infection with coronavirus in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the Russia 1 channel. RIA News…

Protsenko noted that observations on such cases cannot be systematized, since they are isolated. “Now I caught myself thinking, maybe that’s why we don’t see them, that they are not hospitalized, proceeding easily,” he said. According to the doctor, all patients who were admitted to the hospital again had a moderate illness, and none of them went to intensive care.

The chief doctor added that in all Russian regions there is a decrease in the number of cases of coronavirus. At the moment, the hospital in Kommunarka has more than 600 patients, of which about one in three is in intensive care.