Compulsory vaccination is the only way to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, said Denis Protsenko, chief physician of hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka.

“And the question – how it should be regulated – is probably the most important one,” he said in an interview. RTpublished on Tuesday June 15th.

At the same time, the specialist noted that the incubation period of the coronavirus was reduced to four to five days, but the clinical picture has not changed much.

Earlier on Monday, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, during a conversation with reporters, said that vaccination is the only way to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus infection pandemic. However, he stressed that this procedure is voluntary.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the country’s authorities will not force anyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the head of state, vaccination should be voluntary.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

