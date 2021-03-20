The hardest part in the fight against coronavirus over the past year has been not seeing my parents. This was told by the head physician of the infectious diseases hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, reports RT.

According to him, his father and mother are not yet fully vaccinated, and he still cannot communicate with them live. “Therefore, it remains the most difficult,” said the medic.

He noted that he managed to avoid difficulties in his work thanks to his team, which he called the dream team.

Earlier, Protsenko said that vaccination of elderly citizens against COVID-19 would help reduce mortality and severe disease in this group. He clarified that every third patient in intensive care is people aged 65-74, another third – from 75 and older.