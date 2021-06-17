The chief physician of the hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, said that people who have had a coronavirus infection should be vaccinated 7-9 months after the disease. The specialist said this when answering a live Instagram feed on the question of when to get vaccinated for those who had been ill.

According to him, “the level of immunoglobulins G, the level of humoral immunity” decreases 8-9 months after the transferred COVID-19…

“I would think about this (vaccination. – Ed.), Probably in 7-8 months,” said Protsenko.

The head physician added that the risks of coronavirus infection remain in vaccinated people, but the question is the severity of the disease.

Earlier, on June 15, Protsenko said that the incubation period of the coronavirus was reduced to four to five days, while the clinical picture did not change much.