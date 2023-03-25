In 2009, Kevin Kelly, the white-bearded futurist and co-founder of Wired magazine, was searching his brain for a word that didn’t yet exist.

“Either we are heading towards a dystopia or we are heading towards a utopia,” Kelly, 70, recently recalled, describing the prevailing attitudes at the time. “None of those seemed to be feasible, or even desirable.”

So he coined a term for the reality he believed we already lived in: protopia.

The concept, first introduced by Kelly in her 2010 book, “What Technology Wants,” refers to a society that, instead of solving all its problems (as in a utopia) or falling into terrible dysfunction (as in a dystopia), makes incremental progress over time—thanks to the ways in which technological advancement is enhancing the natural evolutionary process.

“You can’t see a 1 percent difference unless you turn around and look back,” Kelly said. “One percent a year, for 100 years—that’s a big difference.”

Protopia has begun to gain ground among futurists. Many point out that a utopia for some has meant a dystopia for others. At a time of growing anti-democratic sentiment around the world, advocates of the protopic concept believe that it offers a more realistic, more humane, and potentially more inclusive path to a better future.

Yet even among his supporters there are significant disagreements about what that future should look like.

Monika Bielskyte, 36, is the founder of Protopia Futures, a think tank that explores hopeful visions for the future. She insists that Kelly’s original vision falls short.

Kelly believes that protopic progress is a natural product of accelerating technology. But for Bielskyte, the path to protopia must be rigorous and inclusive, particularly for marginalized people, including those who work at the intersection of LGBTQ, indigenous, and disability justice. If successful, Bielskyte hopes, this vision will inspire people to create not a paradise, but at least a more equal society.

“If the problem is social, cultural, political, then the solution has to be social, cultural, political,” he said.

Bielskyte is a consultant to science fiction creators. She said that she met with Ryan Coogler and Nate Moore before they made “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” about how to incorporate protopic values ​​into that world.

She’s not the only one carrying the protopic banner. Micha Narberhaus is the founder of Protopia Lab, a non-profit organization in Barcelona that promotes different approaches to urgent social and environmental problems. According to her website, protopia is an antidote to “us vs. them” activism.

And Protopian Futures, a website run by Zev Paiss, a sustainability consultant, highlights existing “viable solutions” to problems like food production, water treatment, green building and renewable energy.

Kelly is glad that her concept has found new champions, even if they view certain elements differently.

“That means it’s a living word,” he said. “People will try to make it their own, and that’s good.”

By: Joshua Needelman