Christian Ried, boss of the German team that currently fields a 963 in each series, has revealed that it is working on plans to increase its presence in the respective Hypercar and GTP classes of the two championships.

“It’s always better to race with two cars than with one. It makes sense, but we need customers and sponsors first,” he said.

Asked whether he was looking specifically at WEC or IMSA for a two-car program, Ried, who began his two-car adventure in mid-2023, said: “Both. A decision could be made in the next few weeks or so.”

Proton’s plans coincide with Porsche revealing that it is once again capable of building and supporting another 963, after temporarily suspending customer production late last year.

Urs Kuratle, head of the 963 programme at Porsche Motorsport, explained that discussions are ongoing with teams who want to race the car in both the WEC and IMSA.

“The frames and spare parts are available, then it’s a question of demand. We are discussing with other customers: if the situation requires that we have to sell more, we are ready to do so.”

#5 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Gianmaria Bruni, Bent Viscaal Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

He also confirmed that the Jota team’s departure from Porsche customers to take over Cadillac’s WEC programme, a move that has not yet been officially announced, will free up capacity to support new privateer 963s.

Kuratle stressed the importance of the customer program in the 963’s progress this season. “We’ve made great strides in terms of reliability, and that’s also thanks to all the miles we can do with customers.”

Asked whether replacing Jota in the customer roster for 2025 would be an ideal scenario for Porsche, he admitted: “There are a couple of ideal scenarios.”

It is unclear whether there will be room for another Porsche run by Proton or another team in the WEC.

The expansion of the grid to 40 cars for 2025 means there will be room for 22 entries in the Hypercar class, up from 19 this year.

Two of those spots will be filled by Aston Martin’s entry into the category with the Valkyrie AMR-LMH, while Cadillac and Lamborghini will have to double their numbers due to a new rule requiring factory teams to run a pair of cars.

If Isotta Fraschini were to remain in the series – and therefore by regulation field two Tipo 6 LMH Competiziones – there would be no room for another private Porsche.

IMSA would welcome additional cars in the GTP class, although the series’ grid is full this year.

Series boss John Doonan said last month that additional GTP cars would be “welcomed with open arms” as he hoped other manufacturers would join Porsche in supplying private teams.

Porsche customers Proton and JDC-Miller Motorsports are currently the only independents in GTP.