The fate of humanity depends on you. Are you ready for this mission? welcome to Protocol, a new adventure that is now available in Xbox from the hand of the developer Fair games and published by Samustai LTD, where we will be volunteers in an operation designed to have a first contact with extraterrestrial life. We must be very careful, as humanity depends on our decisions.
Protocol is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
The premise that it raises Protocol It is that of an alien ship that has crashed in the Arctic Circle, with which we have to establish contact through a strict protocol to which we have volunteered. Any alteration of it would imply the end of the operation, our death and would also put humanity at risk.
Protocol is an action and adventure game in the first person, in which we will have to solve peculiar tasks that will be entrusted to us by artificial intelligence called Al. This story will allow us to immerse ourselves in a rather twisted plot that will be loaded with black humor.
But that’s not all, since we have the opportunity to skip the protocol by conducting our own investigations, but with it we will be teetering on the fine line of blindly following Al’s directions or going against the system and finding out the truth for ourselves.
The gameplay of Protocol It will be moving and exciting, we will have challenges and puzzles where logic will be put to the test. There will be a lot of secrets thanks to its plot full of concerns, conspiracies and challenging situations with touches of humor and madness throughout its approximately 9 to 12 hours of duration.
Protocol is now available on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 20.99. The protocol indicates that you save humanity. You will do it?
