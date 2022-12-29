In a research published in PNAS last month, “the menu of life” barely grew when researchers discovered that some organisms, protists, can not only eat viruses, but thrive on them too. As a testament to the fact that life, uh, finds a way, it seems some living things have evolved to eat something that’s plastered just about everywhere: viruses.

The discovery is based on 2020 research who discovered that some protists can eat virusesproving that not only can some microbes eat viruses, but they continue to grow and multiply even when nothing else is on the menu.

The research into protists’ abilities comes from a team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and if you’re wondering who would want to eat viruses anyway, they’re apparently quite a snack.

“They’re made of really good stuff: nucleic acids, lots of nitrogen and phosphorus. Everyone should want to eat them. So many things they will eat anything they can get hold of. Surely someone would have learned to eat these really good raw materials.”

said the lead researcher John DeLong at New Atlas.

But how do these protists work?

To find out if viruses could be a viable food source, the team collected samples of pond water in which they found microbes and lots of a delicious pathogen known as chlorovirus, and it is known that the virus fresh water infects green algae, something ponds can’t get enough of.

Observation of the samples revealed that a ciliate called Halteria was indeed chewing on chlorovirus, and even when not receiving other food sources it continued to grow and multiply as chlorovirus levels plummeted. In virus-free samples, Halteria failed to thrive.

If the association isn’t enough to convince you, then their fluorescent dye test results certainly will. After tagging the viruses’ DNA with glowing goodness, the Halteria soon began to fluoresce due to the consumption of chlorovirus.

The discovery means that Halteria can be considered a virovore, a microbe that feeds on viruses. He merged well-worn terms like carnivore, herbivore and omnivore and underlined the likelihood that there are more vivores out there eating viruses for breakfast.

The researchers next hope to explore what influence vivorors have on the food chain.

“The ciliate Halteria sp. foraging on chloroviruses exhibits interaction dynamics and parameters similar to other microbial trophic interactions. These results suggest that the effect of viruses on ecosystems extends beyond (and in contrast to) viral shunting by redirecting energy along food chains.”

concluded the study authors.

