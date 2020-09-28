It seems that the attempts of the Belarusian authorities to intensify repression against the participants of peaceful protests lead to the exact opposite result: citizens of the country taking to the streets are becoming more creative and courageous.

For example, a video appeared on the Web showing how one of the protesters in Gomel managed to boldly escape from the police van, despite the presence of security officials armed to the teeth.

“The Belarusians are tempered by protests. Now they can even escape from the paddy wagon. “, – writes “Charter 97”.

In the video, one of the detained protesters, taking advantage of the fact that the security forces stand with their backs to the car, deftly jumps out of the paddy wagon and swiftly escapes to freedom. Eyewitnesses who watched the scene happily express their support for the brave guy with applause and shouts of “Come on, brother!”

Let us remind you that the protests in Belarus are lasting for the seventh week in a row, they began after the presidential elections and erupted with renewed vigor after the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secretly held his own inauguration. Alexander Lukashenko secretly held his own inauguration. The seventh Sunday march in Belarus, which took place on Sunday, September 27, was called “People’s Inauguration of the Present President”. Despite the strong wind and rain, about one hundred thousand people took part in it.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that protesters in Belarusian Grodno recaptured their comrade-in-arms from the security forces.

