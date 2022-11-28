After almost three years of severe restrictions within the country’s Covid Zero policy, the Chinese have staged historic demonstrations in recent days in different regions of the Asian giant. Due to the repressions of the Chinese dictatorship, it may be too early to think about the birth of a great pro-democracy movement. Still, it marks the beginning of an upheaval that could give a lot of headaches to Xi Jinping, who, in October, changed the country’s rules in his absence to guarantee his third term – and indefinitely.

The economic hardships generated by the Covid Zero policy magnify Chinese local grievances to a national scale, uniting workers and merchants in search of subsistence, as well as urban youth frustrated by restrictions on Xi-era freedoms.

On Sunday morning (27), demonstrators in Shanghai called for the resignation of the Chinese dictator. A rare display of hostility against the regime, which was repeated elsewhere in the country, notably in Beijing, where students from the prestigious Tsinghua University gathered to demand “democracy and the rule of law”.

In Chongqing, a Chinese man shouted in the street: “There is only one disease in the world: lack of freedom and poverty”. In Urumqi, where the population has been subjected to more than three months of a new confinement, mass demonstrations exploded on Thursday (24) after ten people were killed in a fire in a building that had its exits locked due to the rules. of Chinese health policy.

In Zhengzhou, workers at Foxconn, Apple’s subcontractor, increased the protests that were already taking place for salary bonuses, and employees also complain about the poor living conditions due to restrictions on movement because of the fight against the coronavirus.

Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho, army reserve colonel and master in defense and strategy studies at the National University of Defense in Beijing, recalled that, despite the Chinese regime being authoritarian, demonstrations are frequent in the country, but normally they happen against local authorities and involve more specific issues in the countryside or cities. “What is unusual and surprising about these protests that are now taking place in China is that they are directed against the central government and its policy against Covid-19,” he described.

Especially this past weekend, protesters were directly chanting against Xi Jinping and his policies. Banners called for the dictator’s resignation, for the end of the “lifetime mandate” and mandatory mass testing. “We don’t need tests, we need freedom”, said posters of the protesters, in addition to “Give us back the cinema and stop censorship”.

regime repression

Faced with these movements, the Chinese regime imposes itself through arrests, violence and censorship. In Chinese social networks, part of the information about these demonstrations was deleted. And, despite state control over the release of the number of people who have been arrested during the demonstrations so far, some news has spread. The BBC reported the arrest of a journalist from the group covering the protests. According to the communication vehicle, Ed Lawrence was mistreated during the arrest.

For Gomes Filho, as the protests progress, the repression of the Chinese dictatorship should increase, also intensifying censorship in the media and social media. “The memory of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square is very present among the leaders of the Communist Party of China, who will certainly do what they consider necessary so that an episode of that nature does not happen again”, he analyzed.

In this scenario, the expert believes that, so far, there is no data indicating that these protests could be the birth of a pro-democracy movement in China. “At least not in the way that democracy is understood in the West”, he evaluated.

Demonstrations reflect social and economic crisis

If social pressure is not enough for Xi Jinping to curb movement and trade restrictions in the country within the Covid-19 control policy, the economy can play this role. China’s growth forecast for this year is just 3%, a drop of more than 5 percentage points compared to the previous year and a slowdown with worldwide consequences.

A reality that puts an end to the Chinese economic boom, seals the crisis in the country’s real estate sector and starts a snowball that, if not contained, could jeopardize the stability of the Chinese Communist Party.

As much as Xi may ignore the protesters, he cannot ignore the message they take to the streets: that the economy is a Chinese concern and that the Covid Zero policy has great influence over it. “Certainly what puts the most pressure on policy change are the economic repercussions”, concluded Gomes Filho.