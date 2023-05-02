ASUNCION (Reuters) – Supporters of a right-wing candidate who came third in Paraguay’s presidential election clashed with police outside the electoral court on Monday amid allegations of fraud in a vote that the ruling Colorado Party won comfortably.

Police put up fences around the courthouse and fired rubber bullets at rock-throwing youth protesters, officials said, after hundreds of supporters of candidate Paraguayo Cubas gathered.

Elsewhere, protesters blocked roads by burning tires and destroying billboards with a picture of president-elect Santiago Peña, a 44-year-old economist who won 43% of the vote on Sunday to 27% for second-place Efraín Alegre.

Cubas, who surprised observers by winning nearly 23% of the vote, demanded a recount in an Instagram post and urged his supporters to protest.

“We are not satisfied. Elections were stolen from us. Just like that,” Yolanda Paredes, senator-elect and Cubas’ wife, told reporters.

Cubas was due to travel on Tuesday from his electoral stronghold in Ciudad del Este, on the border with Brazil, to the capital, Asuncion.

Alegre said on Twitter that he is also asking the Electoral Justice to carry out a recount and an international audit of the computer programs used in the electronic voting machines.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis)