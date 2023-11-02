Protests | Rodents took over McDonald’s restaurants in Birmingham

The police suspect that the action was part of the protests in support of Palestine.

Fast food restaurant chain Rodents were released into three different restaurants of McDonald’s in the Birmingham area at the beginning of the week, they say, among other things BBC and The Guardian.

The police suspect that the release of the dyed rodents into the restaurants was part of the pro-Palestine protests. The police have arrested one man after the latest incident. There is also another suspect that the authorities are looking for.

The first incident happened on Monday in the center of Birmingham. Dozens of mice painted red, black, green and white, i.e. the colors of the Palestinian flag, were allowed into the restaurant.

The events were recorded on video. According to the video footage, the man who moved the rodents from the trunk of the car to the fast food restaurant was apparently carrying a Palestinian flag. According to The Guardian, the customers were horrified by the sight and ran away. The man’s anti-Israel screams were also recorded on the video.

Second of the incidents happened on Tuesday at a McDonald’s in Perry Barr. In the video of the situation, the staff tried to catch dozens of rodents running around the restaurant using a plastic box.

Police say a third incident happened later that evening in Small Heath, but police say it is unclear if the three separate incidents are linked.

According to Britain’s McDonald’s, the affected restaurants have been cleaned. According to the fast food restaurant chain, pest control professionals have also inspected the restaurants.

of Israel McDonald’s has said on its social media accounts that it has donated thousands of free meals to Israeli Defense Forces personnel. The campaign has sparked opposition and boycotts.

The branches of the American fast food chain in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey and Kuwait, among others, have said that they will withdraw from the Israeli McDonald’s campaign.

McDonald’s is a global chain, but its franchises are often locally owned and independently operated.