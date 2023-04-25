Protesters crowd the streets around the Assembly of the Republic; chant phrases like “Lula, thief, your place is in prison”

The President’s Presence Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) is the target of demonstrations in the vicinity of the building that houses the Portuguese parliament. The date chosen for the reception of the Brazilian Chief Executive, the April 25 holiday, caused controversy in the European country (read more below).

The region’s security scheme was strengthened and protective bars were installed to curb clashes. The number of police officers operating in the region was not disclosed.

The anti-Lula demonstration was called by the Portuguese radical right-wing party Chega. Protesters chant phrases such as “there will be no picanha” It is “Lula, thief, your place is in prison” and show posters and flags from Brazil and Portugal. O Power360 estimated about 500 people present at the act.



Fernanda Bassi/Poder360 Act against Lula’s presence in the Assembly of the Republic, the parliament of Portugal



Fernanda Bassi/Poder360 – 25.Apr.2023 Police officers control demonstrations near the Assembly of the Republic in Lisbon, Portugal

In another location, supporters of the president sing and show signs in favor of Lula with phrases like “Democracy, yes. Fascism, no”. They sing songs like “Lula, warrior of the Brazilian people”.



Fernanda Bassi/Poder360 – 25.Apr.2023 Protesters in support of Lula near the Assembly of the Republic in Lisbon, Portugal



CONTROVERSY

One of the controversies surrounding Lula’s speech in parliament is related to the chosen date. Another concerns Lula’s statements about the war in Ukraine.

The Chief Executive said on April 15 to be “I need the US to stop encouraging war” It is “for the European Union to start talking about peace”. He also went so far as to say that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the fault of both countries. Since arriving in Portugal, however, Lula has changed his tone. On Saturday (April 22), she signed a joint statement with the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, repudiating “the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia”.

The invitation to speak in parliament was made on February 23 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, on a visit to Brasília. At first, the Portuguese chancellor announced that Lula would speak during the solemn session in honor of the Carnation Revolution, which marks the end of the dictatorship in Portugal.

Portuguese parliamentarians, however, claimed that the executive branch was disrespecting the autonomy of the legislature when deciding who speaks in the Assembly. To resolve the issue, a special session was created for the Brazilian president before the April 25 ceremony. Lula’s speech was scheduled for 10:00 am in Lisbon (6:00 am in Brasília) and the formal session was held at 11:30 am local time (7:30 am in Brasília).

Lula could participate in the democracy celebrations as a listener, but chose to leave parliament after his speech. He will head to Madrid, Spain, where he has 2 days of commitments.

Since February, the leader of the right-wing Chega party, André Ventura, has been saying that Lula “life will not be easy” during the visit to the country. “We will promote, publicize, organize, transport and do everything in our power to make this the biggest demonstration ever against a head of state in Portugal.”

APRIL 25

Every year, the Portuguese march through the streets holding red carnations and chanting the verses of the song “Grandola, Vila Morena”, by José Afonso. Around midnight on April 25, 1974, the song played on a radio station in Portugal. It was the password to indicate that the planned operation to end the Salazarist dictatorship was underway.

Members of the MFA (Armed Forces Movement) moved to strategic locations to “take back” the country. The Portuguese gave carnations to the soldiers. The flowers were placed on the butts of rifles and used to name the uprising, which took place with almost no bloodshed.

SQUID IN PORTUGAL

Lula arrived in Portugal on Friday (April 21), but his official commitments began on Saturday (April 22). He was received by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at the Jerónimos Monastery. There, he laid flowers on the tomb of the Portuguese poet Luiz Vaz de Camões.



Ricardo Stuckert/Palácio do Planalto – 22.Apr.2023 Brazilian and Portuguese presidents shake hands in Lisbon; in the photo, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (left), Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (center) and the first lady of Brazil, Janja (right)



Ricardo Stuckert/Palácio do Planalto – 22.Apr.2023 Lula visits the tomb of Luís de Camões, at the Jerónimos Monastery

Afterwards, he went to the Palace of Belém for a private meeting with the Portuguese president.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 Lula shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Palace of Belém, seat of government of Portugal

Afterwards, Lula spent the afternoon at the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit with the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, and other Portuguese authorities. On Sunday (April 23), the Chief Executive had an agenda free of official appointments.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 President Lula and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, signed 13 agreements at the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit, in Lisbon

He was at the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, in Matosinhos, in the north of the country, on the morning of this Monday (April 24). Afterwards, he went on board the 1st KC-390 Embraer aircraft delivered to the Portuguese government for the aeronautical company Ogmain the Lisbon region.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 24.Apr.2023 Lula spoke at the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, in Matosinhos (Portugal)



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 24.Apr.2023 The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa (left), and Lula (right) signed an agreement for the manufacture of Embraer military aircraft in the European country

Afterwards, he presented the 2019 Camões Prize to author, singer and composer Chico Buarque. The ceremony was held at the Palace of Queluz.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 24.Apr.2023 From left to right: Minister Margareth Menezes (Culture); singer Chico Buarque; and presidents Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (Portugal) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil)

This report will be updated.