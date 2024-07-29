He The noise of pots and pans, shouts from balconies and protests at all levels broke the almost sepulchral silence that took hold of Caracas on Monday and other areas of Venezuela on Sunday night following the disputed victory of Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections in which he faced the opposition candidate Edmundo González.

As the hours passed, the atmosphere of tension increased in the streets and the displays of discontent They gradually became mobilizations of dozens of motorcyclists and citizens who advanced towards the west of the city, where the headquarters of public powers are located.

Demonstrations in Caracas following the election results.

Under the slogans “I don’t want a vote, I don’t want CLAP, what I want is for Nicolás to leave” or “And it will fall, and it will fall, this government will fall!”, The protests first broke out in popular sectors of Caracas such as Vargas, Petare -formerly a Chavista stronghold-, or Caricuao, or in states like Carabobo or Anzoátegui, and began to expand rapidly throughout the country.

The Petare sector, for example, had not demonstrated near the seats of power since 2002, after Hugo Chávez returned to power. And in Coro, in the state of Falcón, a A group of protesters tore down a statue of former President Hugo Chavez. However, law enforcement began to suppress the protests with tear gas.

We hoped that at least there would be a change, but tyranny always wins and cheating always wins.

“It was not what we expected,” he told the news agency. AFP Veruska Donado, a 34-year-old nurse on the streets of Caracas, was disappointed after not seeing the opposition win at the polls as the polls had predicted.

“We were hoping for at least a change, but tyranny always wins and cheating always wins. I know the only way out is to leave,” he added.

Protests in Caracas following the presidential election results.

Donado’s is the feeling reflected on the faces of thousands of Venezuelans today after, After midnight and six hours after the polls closed, the president of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, appeared before the local and international press to declare Maduro’s victory.

According to the CNE, The Chavista, who is preparing to complete 18 years in power – more than the 14 years that the so-called ‘commander’ Hugo Chavez was in power, obtained 51.20 percent of the votes (5.1 million), against González’s 44 percent (4.4 million votes).

However, the opposition pointed out multiple irregularities in the counting. First, they denounced that their witnesses were prevented from entering the voting stations when the process was about to begin. They later reported that they were unable to obtain the minutes with the results and that the government stopped the transmission of data from the minutes. This is why many countries in the region and around the world, including the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil, are now calling for transparent scrutiny.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, along with the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, this Monday, during the presentation of the swearing-in certificate of the president-elect.

And while Maduro was heading to the CNE on Monday to be officially proclaimed the winner, and prosecutor Tarek William Saab said that the country was living a day of celebration as if it were January 1st, sadness and frustration could be felt in the streets. In Caracas and other parts of the country in states such as Carabobo or Falcón, the streets were deserted and silent.

Where are the 5 million celebrating for Maduro?

With the gate half open, the owner of a fast food business in the Venezuelan capital told the AFP that His family had stayed at home crying after the result.

Also in the El Manteco shopping area, in the center of Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara, The images from the VPI news channel showing a reduced influx of people contrasted sharply with the everyday life of a place where on a normal day access becomes impossible due to the number of people who come to buy.

At another point in the center of San Cristóbal, in Táchira, public transportation and the occasional person walking along the main streets could barely be seen.

The silence that took over the avenues in the morning was later interrupted by the noise of pot-banging, which took over areas such as Petare, Altamira, Chacaíto, Bellas Artes, La Vega, El Valle, Catia and La Candelaria in Caracas; but also many streets and neighborhoods in other states such as Nueva Esparta, Mérida, Falcón or Anzoátegui. And, later, by the mobilizations in the streets.

Some people banged pots and pans from their windows and balconies for fear of pro-government riot groups, commonly accused of repressing anti-government protests.

Others dared to go out onto the roads and streets of their cities and, waving their country’s flags or honking their horns, expressed their rejection of the result.

“Where are the 5 million celebrating for Maduro?” shouted a young man from his window, expressing his discontent.

The streets of Caracas look empty after Nicolás Maduro's victory in the presidential elections.

Another Venezuelan woman who joined the cacerolazos said she is unsure whether it is time to leave the country or stay. “I felt very angry, I went out to shout. Now we are thinking, should I leave? Should I stay? The last one to turn off the light.”

While Yamil Espinoza, another citizen who went out to march in Caracas, said that his acts of protest sought to defend the citizen vote and was firm in the victory of the opposition candidate Edmundo González.

“We are taking to the streets to defend the vote of every Venezuelan. We had a number of voters. We know that we had 70 percent of the votes for our candidate Edmundo González,” he told VPI.

I felt so helpless, I went out and screamed. Now we are thinking, should I leave? Should I stay?

A woman who claimed to have been present at a polling station and who, she said, was sure of González’s victory, expressed the same sentiment. “We are disappointed with Maduro, Edmundo won because I was present at the voting at the Andrés Eloy school and we counted vote by vote, and he won, I have evidence that he won,” she told the newspaper. AFP.

The protesters, mostly young people, also burned posters with Maduro’s face on them.