The Farnesina confirms to Adnkronos “the presence of Italians” among the hundreds of touristswho were stranded near the Peruvian archaeological site of Machu Picchu, adding that “the embassy is in direct contact with our compatriots”.

The archaeological site and rail link were closed following ongoing protests across the country following the ousting of President Pedro Castillo last month.

The Urubamba-Ollantaytambo-Machu Picchu rail link directed to the Inca archaeological site was interrupted again in Peru. The site has therefore been closed to visitors, the culture ministry said. Hundreds of tourists, 417 according to some journalistic sources, 300 of whom are foreigners, are stranded in the town closest to the Inca site. “The closure of the route of the Inca sites and the citadel of Machu Picchu was ordered due to the social situation to ensure the safety of visitors,” the ministry said in a statement.

The rail link was suspended after protesters tore up sections of the railway. About 200 tourists were evacuated by helicopter last December.