The 96th edition of the Oscars is underway at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA). The preamble to the ceremony was marked by protests against the war in Gaza, which cut off traffic flow to the venue where the most important film awards are held. The film 'Oppenheimer' is expected to be one of the main stars of the night. Actors and artists posed in front of journalists' cameras on the highly anticipated red carpet.

Protests over the war in Gaza block access to the ceremony site

Traffic was backed up by several protests around the Oscars, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Although the Dolby Theater and the red carpet were cordoned off, protesters blocked traffic near the venue.

Several people participate in a protest near the perimeter of the 96th Oscars, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, United States, on March 10, 2024. REUTERS – Carlin Stiehl

One of the posters of the mobilization marked 'While you watch, bombs fall'. Furthermore, one of the protesters told Reuters that “the Oscars will be held while people are murdered, assassinated and bombed.”

Black and shine prevail on the red carpet

The Oscars red carpet welcomed tonight's main stars. The parade prior to this edition of the Oscars, which takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, progressed in front of expectant journalists.

The vast majority of actors opted for a rather classic style, with traditional silhouettes and black was one of the most prevalent colors.

Eyes fell on one of the favorites to win the best actress award, Emma Stone, who wore a mint Louis Vuitton dress.



Emma Stone poses on the red carpet during Oscar arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, March 10, 2024. REUTERS – Mario Anzuoni

Actors from the 'Barbie' cast also walked the carpet, such as América Ferrera, in a pink dress, and Ryan Gosling, in a black suit with a few touches of glitter. Shortly after, Margot Robbie did it with an elegant black dress.

In addition, Rita Moreno, the 92-year-old actress, caught the attention with a long black dress with a long tail and gloves also of that color.

Artists made their way on the catwalk, such as Billie Eilish with a black jacket, printed skirt and white socks. While Ariana Grande was also seen wearing a very striking pink dress.

News in development