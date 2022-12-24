The second straight day of protests in Paris left clashes between police and Kurds angry over the murder on Friday of three members of their community in an attack that authorities do not rule out as hateful.

Outrage took to the streets. Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racist groups protested in Paris on Saturday after the deaths of three people at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that authorities are still investigating but may have been racially motivated.

The rally was mostly peaceful, although some youths threw projectiles and clashed with the police, who fired tear gas. Some protesters shouted slogans against the Turkish government.

Protesters overturned vehicles and burned objects near the Place de la République, a regular location for demonstrations in Paris. The rampage continued for at least two hours before the protesters dispersed.

Most of the protesters were Kurds from different generations who came together to reject the death of members of their community, as well as share their concern for insecurity and wonder how an attack of this type could take place in the center of Paris. .

“We are not protected at all. In 10 years, six Kurdish activists have been killed in the heart of Paris in broad daylight,” Berivan Firat, a spokesman for the CDK-F, told BFM TV during the demonstration.

A new blow to the Kurds in France

On Friday a gunman carried out the killings at a Kurdish cultural center and a nearby cafe in a busy area of ​​the 10th arrondissement of Paris, striking a community preparing to mark the 10th anniversary of the unsolved murder of three other activists.

Police have detained the 69-year-old attacker who authorities say was recently released pending trial for attacking a migrant camp in Paris with a saber a year ago.

The shooting also injured three people and raised concerns about hate crimes against minority groups at a time when far-right voices are gaining prominence in France and Europe.

The assailant was wounded and arrested. He is reportedly a Parisian now facing possible charges of racially motivated murder and attempted murder, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Saturday.

The protests occurred on the same day that the Paris police chief met with members of the Kurdish community to try to allay their fears.

Demonstrators stand by a burning barricade during a protest against the recent shooting at the Kurdish cultural center in Paris, Saturday, December 24, 2022. ©Lewis Joly/AP

Increase in hate attacks

In 2021 there was a 13% increase in crimes related to racial issues compared to 2019, according to data from the French Ministry of the Interior. Between 2019 and 2018 it also increased by 11%. 2020 was not included in the official statistics due to pandemic-related closures.

According to the French authorities, a disproportionate number of these crimes target people of African descent, as well as hundreds of attacks based on religion.

In the latest attack, the suspect clearly targeted foreigners, acted alone and was not officially affiliated with any far-right or other radical movements, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

According to some Kurdish activists, the police had recently warned them of threats against Kurdish targets.

Friday’s killings came ahead of the anniversary of the January 2013 killings of three Kurdish women in Paris. The investigation was dropped after the main suspect died shortly before he was due to stand trial.

The three Kurdish women activists, including Sakine Cansiz, one of the founders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, were found shot to death in a Kurdish center in Paris.

“The Kurdish community is afraid. It was already traumatized by the triple murder (in 2013). It needs answers, support and consideration,” said David Andic, a lawyer representing the CDK-F.

The Turkish army is currently fighting Kurdish militants affiliated with the banned PKK in southeastern Turkey, as well as in northern Iraq. The Turkish army also launched several air and artillery strikes against targets of Syrian Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

With AP and Reuters