They are two different eras, almost unrecognizable with each other. But it is not uncommon, in the demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, to find young and not-so-young people waving signs linking the current protest to that of May 1968. Disfigured by its own mythology, the old revolt student turns 55 this month. Is it an empty reference? Are the two protests comparable to any extent? Are those posters right now?

The journalist and writer Laurent Joffrin, former director of the newspaper Liberation and the weekly magazine The New Observer, I was 15 years old when the French May broke out. The revolt caught him in his Parisian high school and he participated, along with some classmates, in a school committee that, pushed by the vindicating inertia that was breathed in the country, achieved three things that the students had been asking for for a long time: that they be allowed to smoke in the corridors, to let them go with long hair and to remove the podiums from the teacher’s table. He saw the barricades from afar because of his age, but he never stopped being interested in what he went through that month and that year. In 2008 he devoted a book to her: Mai 68, a history of movement. (May ’68, a history of the movement). For him, between that time and the pension protests, there is something in common: “There is a tradition of popular revolts in France. We all know, because we learn it in school, that the Republic was born from one of these revolts. There is, perhaps, something else in common: the criticism of police violence, which also occurred then.

But here the similarities end. For Joffrin there is a root difference: “It is true that in 1968 we played at the revolution, without actually doing it. There was a theatrical side. But there was also something festive, because in 1968, the world, we, believed in the idea of ​​the future, we believed that the future was going to be better. It was about conquering things.” And he adds: “We were not afraid. Now, the demonstrations, the protests, are on the defensive, to preserve what they have acquired. People fight because they see that the future is dark, gloomy, complicated, much worse. Young people are afraid, they feel anguished. Climate change, the lack of employment, of prospects… We, then, were not afraid. It was easier to be a revolutionary then.”

Before, the communists; now there are no role models

For Joffrin there is another radical difference that makes this time more difficult: “Then there were the communist models, the capitalist system was not the only one that existed. And that gave the idea that another world was possible and that one could approach it. And now, well, there are no more models. We have seen that communist countries do not work, that Venezuela is a disaster. Now we are satisfied, as I have already said, with the idea of ​​conserving, of avoiding the fall”. The former director of Liberation remember that, after the revolts of May 68, the workers got better working conditions and a 10% increase in wages. “And now, well, they have lost, because they have not even succeeded in withdrawing the pension reform,” adds the French journalist.

If anyone embodies May ’68, it is the most famous student leader of the revolt, the now environmental politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit. His youthful figure is so associated with the Parisian barricades that he admits that he has hated talking about it for a long time. Still, he points to a clear difference in his judgment between the outbreak of 55 years ago and the anti-Macron protests. “Then there was a general strike followed by millions of French workers. France came to a standstill. Now the unions are unable to organize a general strike. What there is is a strike of civil servants, which is noticeable in the transport sector, a bit in the blockade of the refineries… In other words, there is a large part of the population that does not agree with the law, but then does not He says: ‘Let’s go there.

In reference to the young people who carry signs or who shout phrases related to May 68, he assures: “It is a mirage, a dream, an impossible comparison, out of reality. In 1968 people thought about the society of tomorrow. Today, all this is a pessimistic movement. And he adds: “The question of retiring two years later is not a matter of life and death. There is obviously something more behind all this, behind all this great protest. After the coronavirus, that in recent years we have seen that socialism does not exist nor does the afterlife, religion, retirement have suddenly become a kind of paradise, a golden time in which we will finally be completely free . For this reason, having two years of that paradise stolen from us suddenly becomes something very important. But all of this is also a mirage.”

“What all this pension reform movement reflects is the anguish of this time, which has to do with illness, with climate change, with work, with job dissatisfaction. That has been Macron’s mistake. He should have made a law to reform and improve certain working conditions and, only afterwards, address the pension issue”, he explains. And he concludes with a question: “In May 1968 I was 23 years old. Do you think I cared about retirement at all?

