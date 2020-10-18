Thousands of women went to the Supreme Court in Washington DC, showing their opposition to Trump candidate Amy Coney Barrett.

WASHINGTON / BERLIN rtr / taz | In the US, thousands of people have protested against President Donald Trump’s candidate for the US Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. In Washington on Saturday, participants in the Women’s March for women’s and human rights walked downtown to the steps of the Supreme Court.

Further marches – according to the organizers, there were a total of 440 calls – were planned for the weekend in all 50 US states. Many protesters in Washington said they were angry because Trump’s Republicans were ready to elect Barrett to the top US justices ahead of the November 3rd presidential election. The call for the rallies is linked to the call to vote and thus expel Trump from the White House.

It was pointed out that the Republicans had refused to nominate a candidate for the Supreme Court six months before the 2016 election, Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. At that time it was said that it was not Obama, but his successor who should determine the personnel.

“We are indeed strong, and the others are afraid,” said Sonja Spoo, one of the organizers of the protest march. The Republicans are about to be knocked out, she said, looking at recent polls that clearly see Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the lead.

Emotional battles of words

In front of the Supreme Court, according to a report by the Washington Post, there were violent and emotional arguments between the demonstrators and anti-abortionists, who put up pictures of aborted fetuses on posters. “Stay away from my body with your laws,” shouted the Barrett opponents.

Barrett, who avoided specific statements about presidential powers, abortion, climate change, and the healthcare Obama introduced during her hearing, must be approved by the Senate. In contrast to the House of Representatives, the Republicans have a majority there.

With swift confirmation from the lawyer, Republicans can put her into office before the presidential election. According to Trump and the Republicans, she is to replace the late liberal constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With it, the Conservative Supreme Court justices would be in the majority with six to three votes, possibly for decades.

Some demonstrators wore black clothes with white lace collars, just as Ruth Bader Ginsburg had made her trademark.