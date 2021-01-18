Washington DC is a real fort. The Capitol is more fortified than the US embassy in Iraq and the US capital has more troops this week than all of Afghanistan. Who would want to organize protests this week? Better to leave it for another day, with a better chance of success.

The enemy must be caught by surprise, as the canons of war command. The danger these days will not come from mobs like those that assaulted the Legislative Palace on Kings Day, but of lone wolves like the heavily armed woman who was pulled over at a checkpoint on Saturday posing as a member of Joe Biden’s security team. Or the Virginia neighbor pulled over with an arsenal in the car. Or the one in New York trying to organize a “caravan of armed patriots.” Or the 22-year-old who was walking around DC with an unlicensed gun.

Security Checkpoints Set Up All Over Washington Like The Iraq Of War Work. More than one dangerous madman falls into their networks, but the FBI knows that no matter how much he sharpens the intelligence antennas, it will be enough for him to miss one for the new president’s life to be in danger. You can’t let your guard down. Up to the 25,000 troops of the National Guard deployed in the capital have been scrutinized, particularly after knowing the number of military connections between the attackers on the Capitol.

Life insurance



The Amtrak rail company has canceled trains from southern Washington. The city council has closed the National Mall and subway stations near the Capitol, the White House and other iconic buildings that are in the spotlight. The demonstrations last Sunday planned months in advance across the country were picturesque but anecdotal. Many Trump supporters do not like to be identified with the Capitol vandals. And the violent have no desire to “fall into a trap,” as Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia, forged with the military and police, told them in a letter. he has directed his members to warn them that, for now, “this part of the battle is over.” The war continues.

Joe Biden will not be safe. His vice president, Kamala Harris, who officially resigned her Senate seat for California on Monday with the promise that “it is not a ‘goodbye’, but a ‘hello'”, is the first woman to hold this position, but could break the glass ceiling that Hillary Clinton only managed to crack if something happens to her boss. Ironically, your choice is Biden’s best life insuranceBecause if there is one thing that the far-right militias would hate more than him, it is making an African-American president.

This Tuesday afternoon the church bells will ring in tribute to the almost 400,000 deaths from covid-19 in the country



The new president, 77, you don’t have much time to win over the country. Soon the impeachment trial against Donald Trump in the Senate will monopolize the media attention and will ruin the message of ‘America United’ that he has chosen for his inauguration. This afternoon it will light up the National Mall pond and ring the church bells in tribute to the almost 400,000 deaths from covid already accumulating the country, a deadly legacy that will accompany its predecessor on the way to the Andrews base. Trump has ordered a military dismissal with a cannon salute. By the time Biden is sworn in, he’ll already be flying to his Palm Beach mansion, but Biden doesn’t mind the capital’s cold.

Order Traca



On his first day of government he plans to sign a string of executive orders to undo Trump’s most ignominious measures, such as the veto of Muslim travelers, family separation at the border or the departure of the Paris Accords. Before the music for the first inaugural dance stops, his team will send different bills to the Senate on issues so controversial and complex that they usually require years of negotiations, but that he wants to complete in his first 100 days. It is about the new economic stimulus package for 1.9 trillion dollars, the immigration reform that would legalize the situation of eleven million undocumented or the judicial system that disproportionately condemns African Americans.

With the urgency of the now claimed by Martin Luther King, whose memorial was empty at Monday’s annual commemoration of tight security, Biden will furiously shake Trump’s lethal legacy and renew Obama’s dream. He will have to start by taming covid-19, his most imminent challenge. For this, it contemplates a massive plan of diagnostic tests with which to reopen schools and businesses, accelerate the vaccination campaign and expand health access, recruiting pharmacies and scientists. Time is short, fear too. The war has only just begun.