20 protesters were sentenced Tuesday in Cuba for their participation in the historic protest movement of July 11, 2021. Some of them were sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for sedition.

The Cubans who participated in the historic protests of July 11, 2021 have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the crime of sedition, as AFP learned this Tuesday, February 15 through the collective Justice 11J, a group of people whose initiative is the unofficial follow-up of the trials.

“In the last few hours, we have been able to access the sentences of 20 protesters accused of the crime of sedition in the eastern province of Holguín, including five minors,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.

The group published the names and ages of the convicted protesters, including a 50-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, against whom the Prosecutor’s Office had requested 30 years in prison and who were finally sentenced to 20 years.

Police detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP – Ramon Espinosa

It also broadcast the audio testimony of William Manuel Leyva Pupo, 20, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison. “What they did to me was not justice,” he said on the recording.

In other cases, five of the defendants are between 16 and 17 years old, and were sentenced to up to five years in prison. In total, more than 700 Cubans, including 55 under the age of 18, have been charged in connection with the protests, and another 172 had already been sentenced before those who were just sentenced in Holguín, according to the courts.

In Cuba, the age of majority is 18 years, but criminal responsibility and compulsory military service apply from the age of 16.

Call for freedom for all detained protesters

“We take note of the changes in the sentences (compared to the accusations) as gestures of the State in the face of strong national and international pressure, however, 11J insists on its demand for the release of those already convicted or awaiting trial,” he writes. the colective.

“The immediate freedom of all the July demonstrators is the only truly fair solution to the State’s response to a demonstration that only ceased to be peaceful after the action of military and paramilitary groups by order of President Miguel Díaz-Canel,” he adds.

“Outrageous,” the US embassy in Havana reacted on Twitter, calling the sentences “unfair.” “The government must release all protesters now,” she added.

Thousands of Cubans demonstrated on July 11, 2021, shouting “Freedom” and “We are hungry.” The demonstrations, unprecedented since the 1959 Revolution, left one dead and dozens injured, 1,377 people were detained according to Cubalex, an NGO registered in the United States.

with AFP