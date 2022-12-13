In Iran, the courts in the province of Tehran have sentenced 400 people for their involvement in anti-government demonstrations and protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini. This was announced by the head of the Iranian judiciary, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, quoted by the news agency of the judiciary, Mizan.

Taking stock of the trials that took place in the province of Tehran, Alghasi-Mehr announced that 160 people were sentenced to between five and ten years in prison, 80 people were sentenced to between two and five years in prison and another 160 to sentences of up to two years in prison.

The announcement follows the international community’s condemnation of the execution of two protesters in connection with the unrest, Majidreza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari. The two 23-year-olds were found guilty of ‘moharebeh’ or ‘hostility against God’. Before the two executions, the judiciary had announced the death sentence of 11 people for the protests, but according to activists another ten people risk the death penalty.