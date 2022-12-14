The Tehran authorities have suspended the execution of Mahan Sadrat, a 23-year-old protester arrested in the context of the ongoing protests in Iran, granting the request for a review of the trial. His lawyer, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, told Isna news agency, explaining that the Supreme Court will re-examine his case.

According to the indictment, Mahan Sadrat would be guilty of “assembling and colluding with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country, of setting fire to a motorcycle and destroying the phone of the complainant, intentionally injuring him with a knife”.