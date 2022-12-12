For the judges of the Islamic Republic, the two 26-year-olds are traitors, therefore they deserve to die

News has been released about new death sentences in Iran: L’former footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26 years oldwas arrested in late November while participating in protests in his hometown Isfahan, faces hanging for the crime of insulting Islam. The same fate would also seem to befall his peer Hossein Mohammadi, stage actor.

Both youths are being detained after participating in widespread rallies in Iran following the death of Mahsa Aminifound dead in Tehran hospital after being arrested by the morality police for wearing the headscarf incorrectly on 16 September.

For the judges of the Islamic Republic the two 26 year olds they are traitors, they have carried out acts of war, they have undermined the security of the people and therefore they deserve to die. The head of the Isfahan court, Asadollah Jafari, said the former Sepahan and Tractor footballer was “one of 9 defendants in the case where three security officers were martyred during the November 25 riots”.

Azadani is accused of being a member of an “armed and organized group operating with the intention of striking the Islamic Republic of Iran”. The death penalty for Mohammadi, however, was decided by a court in Karaj: the artist is one of a group of five arrested in early November, all sentenced to the death penalty.

Iran: second execution due to protests

These two new death sentences come after that Majidreza Rahnavard was executed this morning in Mashhad, on charges of killing two Basiji, members of the paramilitary force, and wounding four others in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, during protests that spread across Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini . He is the second protester executed after Mohsen Shekari, who was hanged last Thursday.

According to the Mizan Judiciary News Agency, Rahnavard was convicted of muharebehthe war against Islamfor stabbing to death Hossein Zeinalzadeh and Danial Rezazadeh, two paramilitaries and wounding four others in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province.

According to human rights activists, Rhanavard was beaten in detention, so much so that he suffered a broken arm. After torture he would have been sent on state TV channels to confess to the murders, according to activists under clear pressure from the authorities.

Death penalty suspended for Sedarat Madani

Stay death penalty suspended for Sedarat Madani, the 23-year-old who should have been hanged yesterday: his main accuser, agent Mohammad Reza Qonbartalib, wrote on Twitter that he had pardoned Sedarat and that the sentence was “suspended and postponed”. But the Iranian judiciary has not confirmed the suspension. In another since-deleted tweet, Qonbartalib had announced the postponement of the execution for 48 hours.

Always yesterday two actresses and a theater director were released on bail in Iran after being detained for ten days for shooting a video that “violated the law,” the Isna news agency wrote. They had been arrested on charges of shooting a video, which went viral, in which Soheila Golestani walks in a park, bareheaded and dressed in black, stopping at the foot of a staircase and staring at the camera, before being joined by other nine women and five men assuming the same pose.

