EU foreign affairs ministers today adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, which “targets those leading the repression”. The Swedish presidency of the EU Council announces it via social media. “The EU – we read – strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful demonstrators”.

At least three female journalists have been arrested in the past two days in Iran amid anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini in September. This was announced by the Association of Journalists of Tehran, specifying that “in the last 48 hours, at least three female journalists – Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei – have been arrested”.

The note did not provide details on the reasons for the arrest of the journalists, who work for two newspapers and an agency. According to the reformist newspaper Etemad, they were allegedly transferred to Evin prison in Tehran. The same newspaper estimates the number of journalists arrested at 79 since the beginning of the demonstrations in the Islamic Republic four months ago.