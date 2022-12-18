Protests | Iran arrested perhaps the country’s most famous actor

One of Iran’s most famous actors has been arrested. Taraneh Alidoosti had criticized the administration for using the death penalty on protesters.

Iran’s security authorities have arrested one of the country’s most famous actors, The Guardian tells.

Taraneh Alidoost was arrested after criticizing the Iranian regime for using the death penalty against protesters. She has also publicly supported the protesters, for example by posting pictures on Instagram in which she appears without a hijab and holds a piece of paper with the protestors’ slogan “woman, life, freedom” written on it.

The arrest of Alidoost, who also worked as a translator, can be seen as a sign that the Iranian regime has begun to expand its harsh grip in trying to suppress the protests. On Sunday morning, it was not known which authority was behind the arrest. However, Iranian prosecutors have stated that Alidoosti did not provide the necessary documents to defend his protests.

Underdone had previously vowed that he would not leave his homeland.

“I will stand here and look you straight in the eye like any other normal person as I scream for rights,” he wrote.

“I will fight for my home, I will pay any price when I stand up to defend my rights, and above all: I believe in this thing we have built together.”

Iran’s the administration has also arrested and convicted other high-profile figures who took advantage of their publicity. For example, a photographer and former member of the national rowing team Aria Jafari was sentenced to seven years in prison and 74 lashes. In addition, he was denied the right to travel out of Iran for two years.

The human rights organization Iranian Human Rights Organization warned, according to the BBC’s Persian-language service, that up to 39 protesters face the possible death penalty. The organization also warned that the threat is imminent in six of these.

According to the organization, 469 people have died in the demonstrations and their violent suppression. Among the dead are 63 children.