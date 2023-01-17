After a 2022 appeasement of protests, Venezuela begins 2023 with street demonstrations led by teachersteachers and health workers, who threaten a national strike if the government of Nicolás Maduro maintains the policy of low wages.

(Also read: Venezuela faces a possible return of hyperinflation: why?)

A teacher has an income of about 500 bolivars, that is, 30 dollars a month. Inflation continues to take its toll and the bubble of economic recovery that the country experienced from March 2022 when it officially came out of hyperinflation seems to be about to burst.

This Monday they took to the streets in various states of the country after the government ordered the delivery of a 580 bolivar bonus over the weekend, unleashing the annoyance of the teachers’ union, which began timidly to demonstrate last week.

Outside the classroom, they threaten to go on a national strike. “It is a lockout because it is the employer who does not allow teachers to get to their jobs. We can’t work every day because we don’t have wages”, said Griselda Sánchez, Secretary of Collective Contracting and Claims of the Venezuelan Union of Teachers of the Capital District.

In addition to a salary increase and respect for collective bargaining, the educators are requesting the dismissal of the Minister of Education, Yelitze Santaella, who has not ruled on the requests to her ministry.

(Also: Maduro confirms that the Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia is leaving his position)

In Caracas, the workers changed the route of the demonstration to avoid clashes against the ruling party, which also took to the streets but in commemoration of the death of one of its leaders, Robert Serra.

For this walk, they took part of the initial route proposed by the teachers, which was to the Ministry of Education.

The teachers preferred to go to the headquarters of the Public Ministry and demand justice for the abuses that, according to them, have been subjected.

We can’t work every day because we don’t have wages

“They say that now they produce less oil, that’s their fault because they haven’t known how to manage that company and they went bankrupt,” said Professor Elsa Castillo, who has been one of the union’s spokespersons in recent months.

For educators, the salary adjustment must be around 1,000 dollars a month, otherwise they will continue on the streets and with the threat of national unemployment.

(We recommend: The United States responds to Maduro that it will maintain its sanctions against Venezuela)

According to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF) in December 2022, a minimum wage worker only covers 2.77 percent of the food basket made up of 80 products. A public employee earns less than 7 dollars a month.

According to OVF calculations, December closed with an inflation of 37.2 percent, the highest in the last 20 months in the country which in the last quarter has experienced an acceleration in prices and with the fear of a return to the crisis that hit the nation between 2013 and 2020.

Annualized inflation was 305.7 percent. The independent body insists that the rise in food prices has hit the low-income sectors with “particular intensity.”

In the report and account presented a few days ago by President Nicolás Maduro, he assured that the country’s recovery was maintained. He again blamed US sanctions for reducing the nation’s revenues and has tallied losses of $232 billion since they were imposed by the Barack Obama administration and amplified by Donald Trump.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Venezuela: Maduro’s accountability leaves questions in the country

‘The little Manhattan of Caracas’: the symbol of luxury in Venezuela