29-year-old black man was beaten by 5 police officers before dying; in New York, a car was vandalized by demonstrators

Protests against police violence against black people have been held since Friday (27.jan.2023) in the United States. The movements were motivated by the death of Tire Nichols, a 29-year-old black man. He was beaten by 5 police officers 3 days before he died.

Videos posted on social media show scenes of the demonstrations.

In New York, protesters vandalized at least one police car inTimes Square, famous point of the city. In the same place there was a march. Protesters held signs. One of them said: “The People Demand: End Police Terror”.

At least 3 people were arrested for damage to the police car, as reported by the US press. Videos show one of the arrests.

In Washington DC, the US capital, protesters blocked a street during the movement.

In Memphis, the city where Tire’s murder took place, people organized a road march. There, they shouted Tire’s name as they walked: “Say his name. Tire Nichols”.

In Los Angeles, police clashed with protesters and stun bombs were used.

Tire Nichols was attacked by the police on January 7th and died on the 10th of the same month. The violence took place in Memphis, in the State of Tennessee.

The Memphis Police Department, in the United States, released 4 videos that exceed 1 hour of footage of the approach suffered by Tire. The agents, also black, violently remove the driver from the car.

Tire was assaulted and cursed by those accused of 2nd degree murder, assault, kidnapping, misconduct and oppression.

Tire cries during the beating and even screams for his mother. Officers Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean take turns to assault the driver.

