Batons, irritant gas, rubber bullets: there are renewed protests in Istanbul. Local residents open their doors to fleeing students.

ISTANBUL taz | There were real hunting scenes on students by the police on Tuesday evening in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district. First the police prevented a planned gathering of the students at the port with a mass riot. Everything was cordoned off and secured like a fortress long before the meeting was due to begin. Several MPs from the opposition parties CHP and HDP were there, but could not convince the police to let the students read their press statements.

The students then dodged into the maze of streets in the old town of Kadıköy, where wild hunts took place over several hours. Police grab parties used batons, irritant gas and rubber bullets to prevent even the briefest gathering.

In total, there were again over a hundred arrests, 93 of them in Kadıköy alone. Eleven other students were arrested in other parts of the city. According to the authorities, 29 people were still in police custody on Wednesday morning, the rest were at large again.

The scenes were reminiscent of the Gezi protests almost eight years ago. Residents in Kadıköy, a traditionally secular district critical of the government, in which the opposition received 80 percent of the vote in the last local elections, opened their houses and offered refugee students shelter from the police.

For the first time in years, residents protested at 9 p.m., at the beginning of the corona-related curfew, by hitting cooking pots from their balconies. They showed their solidarity with the students who took to the streets for the third day in a row.

Protest against AKP rector

Since the beginning of the year, students and academics at the renowned Istanbul Bosphorus University have been protesting against a new rector that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has forced on them.

The university has so far been a liberal and democratic oasis in Turkey, which is becoming increasingly authoritarian and Islamic. Members of the university see the election of the new rector Melih Bulu, who is also a senior party member of the AKP, an attack on the university’s autonomy, an attempt at hostile takeover by the government.

The longer the protests continue, the more it becomes apparent that this uprising, at least in Istanbul, could become a new focal point of resistance against the Erdoğan government. There is more and more intense discussion on social media about how to support the students. The university has an active alumni community that has an impact on the city.