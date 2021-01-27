The protests in Tunisia are not only directed against corruption and the lousy economic situation. People are also interested in democratic reforms.

It is surprising: the demonstrators in Tunisia are not only demanding an end to corruption and an improvement in their socio-economic situation. Among the slogans is the well-known from the 2011 uprisings “The people want the overthrow of the system” – in Tunisia of all places, whose authoritarian system was actually overthrown and which, as of today, is considered a success story of the upheavals of that time.

Tunisia has achieved a lot. The authoritarianism of the Ben Ali era has been overcome. The 2014 Constitution grants democratic rights such as freedom of expression and assembly. Free parliamentary and presidential elections have taken place several times. The Islamists take part in the democratic process and the military stayed in the barracks. Even so, it’s not just the disastrous economy that is a problem. It also suffers from the new political system.

The party democracy that has been introduced, with an executive divided between the President and Prime Minister, does not work in its current form. With twenty parties the parliament is fissured; MEPs change factions like their underwear; and hardly any of the nine governments that the country has had since 2011 has been in office for more than a year. Is it surprising that many increasingly distrust the young democratic system?

Further reforms are needed to create perspectives and lead the country out of the crisis. Proposals are on the table, from a reform of the electoral law, including a percentage hurdle for entry into parliament, to a constitutional court, to clearer rules on party funding and intra-party democracy. The Tunisians decide on reforms. It is therefore to be hoped that the pressure on the road will increase, but that it will not break through in a destructive way.

Only a broad movement that constructively and hand in hand with Tunisia’s lively civil society pressures the political elite will advance the country.