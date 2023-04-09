More than 250,000 people gathered this Saturday (8) in different parts of Israel in another day of protests against the judicial reform promoted by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protests took place this time under heavy police escort, after two attacks on Friday (7), when two women were shot dead in the West Bank and a tourist died and seven others were injured after a man drove a car into them in Tel Aviv. Aviv.

This Saturday’s demonstrations mark the 14th consecutive week of protests against the controversial reform in Israel, which seeks to give more power to the government to the detriment of Justice, whose independence would be deeply undermined.

Although Netanyahu announced on March 27 the temporary suspension of legislative processes and the start of negotiations with the opposition to push for a consensual reform, the demonstrations have not stopped.

Advisers distrust the Prime Minister’s real intentions and consider the postponement of the reform a mere tactic to weaken the protests, before a new attempt to approve the measure in Parliament.

So far, negotiations between the government and the opposition, mediated by President Isaac Herzog, have not shown significant progress.

In this context, thousands of Israelis gathered today in cities in the south and north of the country, while the main demonstration took place in Tel Aviv.

According to organizers, about 145,000 people participated in the protest in Tel Aviv, which took place in coordination with the police for fear of new attacks and began with a minute of silence for the victims of Friday’s episodes.

In addition to the usual signs with messages like “Democracy” and “No to dictatorship”, some participants brought signs that criticized the government’s security management and even waved flags of Italy and the United Kingdom, alluding to the nationality of the victims of the hit-and-run in Tel Aviv .

The attack, carried out by an Arab citizen of Israel, resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Italian tourist and left seven injured: two Italian tourists and five British. Shortly before, two Israeli sisters – aged 15 and 20 – had been killed in a shooting attack in the north of the occupied West Bank. Their mother was seriously injured.

The episodes occurred shortly after an intense exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip and in southern Lebanon, provoked by clashes last Wednesday (5) between Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers at the Al Aqsa mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem.