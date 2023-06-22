Protests in Buenos Aires, this Wednesday, for the repression in the Argentine province of Jujuy LUIS ROBAYO (AFP)

One day after Jujuy burned, in northern Argentina, the epicenter of the tension moved to the political offices of Buenos Aires. While international organizations called for dialogue, the Peronist government of Alberto Fernández and the opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio – to which the Jujuy governor, Gerardo Morales belongs – got involved in a verbal dispute that puts the electoral campaign red hot. Four months after the presidential elections in Argentina, both sides of the political rift accused each other of lying and of being behind the episodes of violence registered in San Salvador de Jujuy, 1,200 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires, after the express reform of the county constitution.

After two weeks of protests in different parts of Jujuy, on Tuesday a pitched battle broke out between police and protesters at the gates of the Jujuy Legislature. At least 170 people were injured and 68 were arrested. The reason for the popular fury was the oath of the new Magna Carta, drawn up in just three weeks and approved behind closed doors with the votes of all conventional members present: 28 from Juntos por el Cambio and eleven from the Peronist opposition.

The Argentine president denounced this Wednesday that “it is inadmissible that state violence be the response of a government to the legitimate claims and expressions of their communities.” In a message issued from the Casa Rosada, Fernández urged Morales to “comply with human rights.” The vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, assured that the scenes of the police repression in Jujuy reminded her of those experienced in the social outbreak of December 2001, when a state of siege was declared and 38 people were killed by the security forces. Kirchner echoed the communiqués issued by both the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations in which they expressed their concern over the situation in Jujuy. “Please Morales do not lie anymore”, he tweeted in closing.

The governor of Jujuy opted for the attack as a defensive strategy. “President Alberto Fernández, his lies are rude”, Morales told him this Wednesday through social networks. Both the governor of Jujuy and the highest national leaders of Together for Change blame the Peronist government for the violent events in Jujuy, such as the damage caused to the provincial Legislature and to vehicles and street furniture in the surrounding area. They have also criticized the position of the IACHR and the United Nations for considering that they lend themselves to the game of those who want to “generate chaos, violence and impunity.”

With an electoral tone, the Government and the opposition agree that Jujuy is the trailer for a hypothetical film entitled Argentina 2024albeit for opposite reasons. Peronism fuels the fear of an opposition victory with the argument that they will fiercely repress any street protest to the reforms they carry out. From the opposition, they warn that the Kirchnerists and the left will try to stop with violence what they cannot stop with the votes

peaceful marches

Fernández and Kirchner have remained silent regarding the Peronist votes that were necessary to approve the Jujuy provincial Constitution. However, Peronist groups such as La Cámpora and the Evita Movement participated today together with unions and left-wing parties in the massive demonstration in downtown Buenos Aires in support of the people of Jujuy.

The protesters also occupied the streets of San Salvador de Jujuy, the provincial capital, in a new torchlight march led by teachers, professors, health personnel and other public employees who demand better wages to deal with year-on-year inflation of 114%. . To give more strength to the claim, the teacher and state unions have called a national strike for Thursday.

The dispute can go to court. By order of Fernández, the Ministry of Justice analyzes whether the modifications made to the Jujuy text “attack the national Constitution.” Morales backed down with two articles, 36 and 50, which put indigenous communities at a disadvantage compared to mining companies interested in their large lithium reserves and other natural resources in the province. After its suppression, the point that generates the most controversy is 67, which prohibits blocking streets and highways, a widespread method of protest throughout Argentina, where it is known as picketing.

The national government has so far rejected the intervention of the Gendarmerie, a militarized police force that depends on the central government, to put an end to the dozen roadblocks in Jujuy that prevent the free movement of locals and tourists. He won’t do it unless he gets a court order. The opposition claims that, if it were in power, it would have already sent federal forces to protect the population. Two antagonistic visions that in four months will be voted for at the polls.

