New York’s police and authorities are once again in the spotlight. Dozens of people protested this week at several subway stations in the city, after two officers shot a hospital employee in the head on Sunday and injured three others for allegedly evading the payment of the $2.90 fare. The altercation left a passerby in critical condition and several hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, insisted on applauding the police action.

The case has outraged many people in the same city that has a history of police abuse, including the death of Eric Garner at the hands of a white officer, and where authorities are carrying out a witch hunt to control fare payments on public transport. Several videos circulated on social media show the moment when dozens of protesters jumped over the subway turnstiles at Union Square station on Thursday without paying in protest, while chanting in chorus: “Fuck the NYPD,” or displaying signs and flags with the phrase: “Fuck your $2.90.”

Others took over en masse on Tuesday the Sutter Avenue L train station in Brownsville, Brooklyn, the same one where the tragic incident occurred on Sunday. Protesters handed out MetroCards or opened the doors of the station so people could pass through without paying. Several police officers showed up at the scene and charged at least 18 people, according to the local media. Gothamistwhich said 17 of the protesters were issued citations and later released. One of them was fined and had to appear in court “for alleged possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.”

The protests, which began two days after the altercation, erupted after prosecutors announced they were filing charges against Derell Mickles, 37, who allegedly entered the subway about 3 p.m. Sunday without paying the posted fare. The New York Police Department said that when they were being chased, Mickles confronted them with a knife, something they later failed to prove. Even officers have said the knife recovered at the scene was not Mickles’s but that of another passenger.

Authorities said Mickles is currently in stable condition at Kings County Hospital after being shot multiple times. The other three people injured were a police officer and a 26-year-old female bystander who remain in stable condition. Another 49-year-old male bystander, who was shot in the head, is in critical condition.

Protest by City University of New York (CUNY) students at subway stations, September 19, 2024. Anadolu (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Adams praises police “bravery”

In one joint declarationlocal council members Chris Banks and Sandy Nurse called the police action “unnecessary” and said that “a person’s life is worth more than a $2.90 fare.” Others have lashed out not only at the New York Police Department, but at Mayor Eric Adams, who after the altercation posted a message on X where he focused only on the injured officer and praised the police’s actions. “Just today, one of our officers was shot while protecting our subway network,” he wrote. “I am relieved to report that he is in good condition and that we have arrested the suspect who put so many lives in danger. I cannot thank these officers enough for their bravery.”

Adams also called Mickles a “repeat offender,” having been arrested before. more than 20 times“I think those officers should be commended for how they really showed a great level of restraint,” he said. “And it’s unfortunate that innocent people were shot because of that, but they were shot because they had a dangerous repeat offender in our subway system.”

Those involved have tried to shrug off any responsibility. The NYPD’s chief of patrol said: “We are not perfect.” They have also tried to justify their actions by saying they only used the shots when they were unable to subdue Mickles with a Taser. Patrick Hendry, president of the police officers’ union, said in a statement that Mickles’ actions had “forced police officers to make difficult decisions” and that he was “solely responsible for all the harm caused in this case.”

The incident has brought back into the public debate the issue of police violence and the way in which officers are enforcing the law in the New York subway, where a campaign driven by Adams is being carried out against people who evade payment, filling the stations with police presence. A few weeks ago the authorities announced that they would begin to fine those who do not pay their subway fares with between 50 and 100 dollars. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), 48% of bus passengers do not pay their fares, 14% of subway passengers are not paying either, and the evasion of these payments is responsible for 900 million dollars of the budget deficit expected for the next four years.