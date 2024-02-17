Alexander Zorniger from SpVgg Greuther Fürth criticized the ongoing fan protests in German professional football on Friday evening more clearly than any active first or second division coach before him. “The fan groups are currently playing their own game,” said the 56-year-old on Friday evening after his team’s 2-1 defeat at Hannover 96 in the second Bundesliga. “They lead the referees, the DFL, the teams, everyone through the ring by the nose. And no one intervenes.”

Because of the protests against the planned investor entry into the German Football League (DFL), the game in Hanover on Friday evening was interrupted for a total of more than 20 minutes and, according to referee Patrick Ittrich, was even about to be canceled. Hannover 96 fans repeatedly threw tennis balls onto the pitch.

“I find it unspeakable when it is repeatedly suggested that the fans are the heart of the game. The only group without whom you can’t play a game is the footballers themselves,” said Zorniger. “The fans are the soul of the game, without a doubt. But they are not the heart of the game. And the heart is currently experiencing acute cardiac arrhythmias because you are simply no longer focused. A non-professional athlete can't imagine the impact it has when you keep starting and stopping again and again. That doesn't work. It can not go on like that.”

Leitl agrees with Zorniger

At the press conference after the game, Zorniger expressly emphasized that he had not asked referee Ittrich to stop the game. The former coach of RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart also said: “If a game cannot be played under regular conditions: why does a game have to be played? Then you say: Stop now!”







His coaching colleague Stefan Leitl from Hannover 96 agreed with Zorniger. “The game belongs to the players. People come to the stadium because of the players. They want to see a football game,” he said. “We need a solution as quickly as possible.”

Leitl fears that the ongoing fan protests in German professional football could scare away other stadium visitors. “We have to be careful that we don’t lose viewers if this continues. Because I think a lot of people just don’t want to go to the football stadium anymore when the games last so long,” said the 46-year-old.

DFL is once again willing to talk

In view of the protests against the entry of an investor into the German Football League, DFL managing director Steffen Merkel renewed his willingness to talk to the fans. The concerns would be taken seriously and respected, Merkel said on Friday on the TV channel Sky. He also announced that they would like to meet with the clubs in the coming days to discuss a possible new vote, but at the moment the majority of clubs are not in favor of it.



Ready to talk: DFL managing directors Marc Lenz (left) and Steffen Merkel

Image: dpa



The 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and the second division voted by an extremely narrow two-thirds majority for the entry of an investor. Since then, the voting behavior of Hanover's majority shareholder Martin Kind, who was instructed by his club to vote against entry, has been under discussion. It is unclear whether his vote may have secured the necessary majority.







Before the announced talks with the clubs, Merkel also said: “Until then, and this has also been explicitly discussed in the Presidium, this mandate is valid for now and that we are therefore bound by this mandate – for the time being.” This mandate can you can't just put it down. “We have had the whole thing legally reviewed because there are liability issues with regard to the execution. These legal reports have shown that the voting results and the DFL’s actions are tenable,” explained Merkel.

He emphasized that an investor cannot have a say in game operations, foreign games and kick-off times. “Nothing will change in the next 20 years of partnership,” emphasized the DFL managing director. It's not about increasing player salaries, transfer fees and consultant fees, but about investing sustainably. He regretted the cancellation of the US company Blackstone this week and said the process was continuing within the red lines. “If we cannot comply with them, there will be no final mandate. Then we don’t have to conclude,” said Merkel. Discussions are currently only underway with the company CVC.

In the two second division games in Hanover and Berlin as well as the Bundesliga game in Cologne, fans protested again on Friday evening against investor involvement, and the game between Hannover 96 and SpVgg Greuther Fürth was about to be canceled. Merkel said protests can sometimes be loud. At the DFL and the clubs, no one will accept a game being canceled lightly. He couldn't rule out an abortion.