Thailand’s young generation continues to take to the streets. In doing so, the protesters defy the state of emergency, violence and waves of arrests.

HAMBURG taz | The bars at the Asok elevated train station have been lowered, and there are labels emblazoned with slogans such as “Fuck You, Military Junta” and “You Fuck With The Wrong Generation”. The young protesters are making it clear what they think of the repression of the regime under ex-junta chief Prayut Chan-ocha. Because of the state of emergency, all stations of the Bangkok “Skytrain” would be closed until midnight, the authorities said. They obviously wanted to prevent the protest movement from re-forming.

But the latter did not care: There were new rallies on Saturday, this time at various locations in the capital. Once again the people demanded who stood close together, the resignation of Prayut, which he continues to reject. In addition, the younger generation demanded a reform of the monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn, who mostly resides in Bavaria and is currently only on one of his flying visits to Bangkok. Playboy, who is considered unpredictable in character, is clearly not interested in human rights, democracy and the well-being of his people. Thailand’s head of state differs in no way from the regime of former putschists like Prayut and their reactionary allies from the army, bureaucracy and the judiciary.

The enormous influx of the pro-democratic protest movement is not least due to the violent actions of the police: On Friday evening, officials dispersed the demonstrating crowd with water cannons – despite all appeals to refrain from violence. Human Rights Watch criticized this practice for violating international law. By Entry into force of the state of emergency the police got the green light to break the law with impunity.

Two activists face life imprisonment

The corona emergency, which has been in force since March, was exacerbated two days ago. An event on Wednesday served as a pretext: So threw the Prayut regime A group of protesters alleged that they had blocked a car of the royal motorcade in which Queen Suthida and her stepson Prince Dipangkorn were sitting. Two activists are even accused of endangering the queen. You face life imprisonment. Apart from the fact that the police had not announced that a motorcade would pass through the palace, Bunkueanun “Francis” Paothong, one of the accused activists, had called for calm.

Other eyewitnesses confirmed that the car was neither blocked nor attacked. The protesters only showed the “three-fingered greeting”, which is borrowed from the blockbuster series “The Hunger Games” in Thailand as a sign of resistance against the arbitrary regime.

Since the aggravated state of emergency has been in force Dozens of leading figures in the protest movement arrested, including Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul. The student, who on August 10th read out the “Thammasat Manifesto” with ten demands for reforming the monarchy, urged her fellow campaigners to continue the struggle for democracy: “In fact, we are always with you, I give my hopes and mine Spirit on to you ”, it was said, among other things, in their appeal to the student group United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration published on Facebook: “Please don’t panic if I don’t come back to you”.

The demonstrators obviously take this to heart: Now their movement is one without a leader, they affirmed. The fight against the “cowardly junta” continues.