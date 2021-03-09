D.he indictment by a leading opposition politician sparked the largest protests in Senegal for many years. At least five people died in violent clashes between demonstrators and police, including a 17-year-old boy. The unrest in the capital Dakar and other places continued on Tuesday. A day earlier, a court had released the defendant Ousmane Sonko on bail.

Videos of protesters using tear gas and live ammunition can be seen on social media. Public buildings were devastated and several supermarkets and petrol stations operated by French companies were looted. The Ministry of Education closed the schools until next week, and many shops and banks are also closed.

The West African country with 16 million inhabitants is actually known as one of the most stable democracies in Africa. Since the country gained independence from the French colonial power in 1960, there have been three peaceful changes of power. Incumbent President Macky Sall won the elections in 2012 and was re-elected in 2019. But now the frustration and anger about the widespread poverty and the poor prospects for young Senegalese are discharging. 60 percent of the population is younger than 25 years. The restrictions due to the corona pandemic are fueling dissatisfaction with the government.

Under Sall’s leadership, the economy grew vigorously. He is also building impressive infrastructure projects such as a long bridge between Gambia and Senegal, a new airport and a futuristic city called Diamniado. But a large part of the population does not benefit from it. 40 percent live in poverty. Critics of the 59-year-old president also fear that he could follow the example of other African presidents and seek a third term after the 2024 elections through a constitutional amendment. So far the constitution only allows two terms of office. In 2016, Sall ordered a review of the constitution. Before that, however, he had advocated reducing the maximum presidential term from seven to five years. The majority of citizens voted in favor of it in a referendum.

The 46-year-old opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, a former tax inspector, is particularly popular with the younger population. He had already stood as a candidate in the 2019 elections and landed in third place. Many consider him to be the president’s fiercest competitor in the 2024 elections. He appeared in court on Monday, charged with raping a massage parlor employee and disrupting public order. Sonko himself denies the allegations, calling the charges politically motivated. Similarly, prior to the last election, the government had stopped challengers from running. The former mayor of Dakar and the son of former President Abdoulaye Wade were sentenced to prison terms in 2013 and 2018 on charges of corruption.

Opposition parties called for three days of demonstrations over the weekend. In the meantime, the authorities disrupted the Internet, and broadcasts from private television stations were also interrupted. There were numerous arrests. Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome called the protests “unprecedented and unusually provocative acts”. After his release, Sonko himself appealed to his supporters “above all to remain peaceful”. However, the movement must continue and grow.