The parents of three primary schools in the city of Los Mochis demonstrated to demand a solution to the shortcomings that affect the proper functioning of these educational centers.

Two of the schools were taken over and in the other they only demonstrated for different reasons. For example, at the Gabriel M. López Primary School, in the Rubén Jaramillo neighborhood, they protested against the wave of robberies that left them without the functioning of the air conditioners; in the Gregorio Torres Quintero, in the Infonavit Arboledas neighborhood, due to the lack of the electrical system that has them without air conditioners, and in the Miguel Alemán, in the Antonio Toledo Corro neighborhood, due to the lack of the mayor. This is given within a week of returning to school after the holy days break.

Undoubtedly, the Ministry of Public Education and Culture must pay attention to the demands of the mothers of families of these institutions. It is not possible for children to receive classes in classrooms that look like ovens due to the lack of air. They are not the right conditions for the teaching-learning process. However, tempers should not be heated and the parties have to open up to dialogue.