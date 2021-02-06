The protests against Navalny’s arrest are sorely needed. But they hide a fundamental lack of solidarity – even among Putin’s opponents.

There were mass protests in Russia, and then suddenly they stopped. The organizers surprisingly called them back. But the holding cells are still full of protesters and the air is full of Nazi comparisons. The police are compared to the Gestapo or called “Karateli”, a WWII term for the SS Sonderkommandos that carried out retaliatory actions to combat the partisans. Sometimes there is talk of a fascist regime, sometimes of “occupiers”: A gang, it is said, has occupied the country.

A popular joke goes like this: “Papa, which concentration camp are we being taken to?” “Be quiet, I am not interested in politics!” Martin Niemöller’s words are often quoted: “When they took the Jews, I was silent,” then took them they the Communists, the Social Democrats, the Catholics, until there was no one left to protest for him.

But there are protests, and at least geographically, these were the largest protests the country has seen so far during the Putin era. On January 23rd alone there were demonstrations in over a hundred cities. They were clubbed together with demonstrative brutality. More than five thousand people were arrested.

There are protests, and they are not even rare. Nevertheless, Pastor Niemöller’s words are the most accurate description of the situation. They point to two characteristics of Russian society from which it is currently suffering particularly badly: the lack of solidarity and the trained blindness to injustice, violence and humiliation.

According to sociologist Alexandra Arkhipova, who conducted polls at the demos in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, 38 percent of the participants went to protest for the first time this year. The protest has not gotten any younger, only a quarter of the protesters were under 25 years old. The protest has not grown so much because of young people who joined, but thanks to adults who became aware of grievances and are now demonstrating.

The social networks are full of indignation at violence and arbitrariness, which are often called “unprecedented”. Then there is talk of a milestone. You woke up in another country.

The forgotten protests

These feelings are understandable. But the phrase “unprecedented” stunned because it ignored what happened in Russia. There were similar scenes in 2018 at the protests that accompanied Vladimir Putin’s inauguration, or in 2019 in connection with the falsified election results in the regional elections in Moscow and other cities.

Even then, thousands of protesters were arrested and ill-treated. Back then, too, heavily armed police beat defenseless people, women, teenagers and seniors. Even then, uninvolved passers-by were attacked by the so-called law enforcement officers, thousands were sentenced to fines and imprisonment.

Countless people have been dismissed or de-registered for participating in protests or statements critical of the regime over the past few years. How blind do you have to be to not have noticed all of this?

The recent protests have been linked to the return to Russia, the arrest and conviction of the opposition politician Alexei Navalny, and it is this context that makes them special. On the one hand, it is Nawalny’s heroic decision to literally put himself in the hands of his alleged murderers.

Navalny’s dark side

Navalny avowedly wants to become Russia’s president. That is an honorable and perfectly legitimate wish, but in Putin’s Russia, a dictatorship without free elections, he must first overthrow the dictator Putin and force free elections. For this he uses his freedom and his life. That makes him very convincing. But there is also another side.

The call for demos for Nawalny’s release appeared in the opening credits of the documentary about Putin’s secret palace on the Black Sea coast, which Nawalny’s team posted on YouTube immediately after his arrest. The video has now been viewed almost 110 million times. This showed that Putin’s opponents now have a media reach that can compete with that of television propaganda.

At the same time, it is no coincidence that the images of the obscene wealth of corruption aroused such great interest. The subject of corruption seems to be the only subject that can find widespread interest in Russian society today.

There were hardly any noticeable protests against the attack on Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea or Russia’s bombing war in Syria. That was not always so. As recently as 2008, a considerable number of people protested against the invasion of Georgia and the harassment against Georgians. Navalny, then still a hardcore nationalist, demanded more bombs and deportations.

Today the torture and reprisals, the persecution of ethnic, religious and sexual minorities or the arbitrariness of the judiciary do not trigger any noticeable reactions, and if they do, then mostly only when they take place in Moscow or St. Petersburg. The capitals are hardly interested in the provinces – and vice versa: those affected can rarely count on solidarity outside their own group.

In return, people who dare to take to the streets not only risk state persecution, but often also the mockery of the indifferent society. During the period of perestroika, the historian Yuri Afanassiev invented the term “aggressive-docile majority” for it. This majority, it seems, has grown since then.

One of the most shameful episodes in the recent history of Russian civil society also had to do with the fight against corruption. While the investigative authorities overtly politically motivated a case of alleged embezzlement by the director Kirill Serebrennikov staged, the Russian branch of the anti-corruption NGO Transparency International published a report on alleged corruption in Moscow state theaters and accused Serebrennikov of having enriched himself.

According to the report, as artistic director of the Gogol Center experimental theater, he was also involved as the director of several productions. That is a blatant conflict of interest and violates the rules of public acquisition. In response to objections from the artistic community that the allegations were nonsensical and showed a deep ignorance of the theater business, the NGO director replied that there was no difference between a state theater and a bus depot. In addition, Transparency International is fighting corruption and is not a human rights association.

Demos as a campaign aid

Serebrennikov was unable to comment on this because he was currently under house arrest. You have to think about this story now for a variety of reasons. Firstly, because Serebrennikow just recently lost his position as artistic director of the Gogol Center. Second, because he was sentenced to three years suspended prison sentence in this absurd embezzlement trial in June 2020. And third, because his story is far too reminiscent of the Navalny case.

Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years probation in 2014 because of absurd accusations that he and his brother Oleg had embezzled the funds of the French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. This suspended sentence has now been converted into a prison sentence.

That Navalny is now experiencing so much solidarity is gratifying and at the same time somewhat disturbing. Because he himself is a conceivable lack of solidarity, who also likes to deal with minorities or critics. Now Navalny’s colleague Leonid Volkov declared the protests to be over: one would fight internationally for Alexei’s release, the demonstrations would be stopped for the summer if they were needed for the Duma election campaign.

This shows in bitter clarity that the Navalny team sees protests only as an instrument in the power struggle. The fact that people were demonstrating not only for Nawalny’s release and certainly not necessarily for his political agenda does not seem to affect him and his team. The fact that one demonstrates to show one’s indignation at injustice and violence and to preserve one’s dignity does not play a role in this power game.

There are also many other prisoners whose release is worth fighting for, who also need solidarity, here and now. It is a bitter irony of history that those arrested in Moscow for the demonstrations for Navalny’s release were locked up in a deportation camp of all places.

The deportation of “illegal migrants” has always been one of Nawalny’s central demands. The inhumane conditions of detention in this deportation center lead many media outlets to make a concentration camp comparison. The comparison with a concentration camp is more than a mere expression. There is an absolution in this metaphor that you grant yourself: the occupiers are to blame, we have nothing to do with it, we are just innocent victims. If you don’t want to see anything, you close your eyes until they bleed.