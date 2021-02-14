On Valentine’s Day, women in Moscow form a human chain at minus 20 degrees. For the Kremlin, this is a “hybrid war” by the West.

They brought red roses, red balloons in the shape of hearts – and a white ribbon. More than 300 women stand in Moscow’s pedestrian zone at minus 20 degrees on Sunday, hold on to the tape and shout: “Freedom for political prisoners” or “Love is stronger than fear”. Feminists called for the action to show solidarity with Julia Navalnaya, the wife of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and to commemorate the women’s protests in Belarus.

And they want to express their displeasure with the mass arrests following the recent protests. The police initially let them go. The men from the SERB, a radical “liberation movement” as they call themselves, are causing disruption. You have made it your business to torpedo actions that criticize the power structures. Members of the “National Liberation Movement” (NOD), an equally radical fringe group, have put on helmets with the words “NATO” on them and run along the women with toy guns.

Meanwhile, people in the far east of the country shine their smartphones in the air. You put candles in the shape of hearts in the snow and film yourself. It is a new form of protest that Navalny’s team called for in order to evade brutal attacks by the state. Foreign Office spokeswoman Maria Sakharova called the action in advance a subversive work instructed by NATO.

State television devoted entire programs to the project – and involuntarily advertised them. A “hybrid war” was being waged against Russia, said Duma deputy Pyotr Tolstoy. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that the Kremlin found the “cat and mouse game” “uninteresting,” but threatened severe consequences.

Young people in sight

Any form of protest is currently dangerous in the country. The state is targeting young people in particular. Some students are threatened with losing their dormitory or university place if they take part in the Navalny team’s campaign. The interior authorities said it was better to give flowers to the police on Valentine’s Day.

President Vladimir Putin repeated his disparaging stance on the protests on state television. He denied the participants any self-determination. The West wants to bring Russia, which is so much better off in the world, to its knees and uses every chance to use the people against Russia. “Obviously, I know,” he said.