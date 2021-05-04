After the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, announced this Sunday that his province adhered to the restrictions against the advance of the coronavirus that the national government ordered, the protests for the suspension of face-to-face classes.

The president did not fully accept the measures, since he closed the schools not until May 21, but only until this Friday.

For his part, Pablo Javkin, the mayor of Rosario, which is the head of one of the two Santa Fe departments in which there will be no face-to-face classes this week (San Lorenzo is the other), warned that he will ask that the measure be reviewed because “it has no logic“the criterion used to define the epidemiological and sanitary alarm zones.

In addition, he added that it is an “unfair” criterion based on jurisdictions established “in the 19th century” and is “clearly a mistake” because that parameter “has nothing to do with the health reality” of the region.

In parallel, several inhabitants of Rosario aligned themselves with the position of the mayor and held a demonstration in the National Monument to the Flag, in protest at the closure of educational centers.

A hundred medical professionals signed a letter to Governor Omar Perotti and Health Minister Sonia Martorano asking for the suspension of face-to-face classes in Rosario and San Lorenzo departments to be reviewed. – Santa Fe Organized Parents (@Padres_SantaFe) May 3, 2021

Several motorists who passed by the place joined with honking to the multitudinous claim that was headed by a group of parents, many of whom were accompanied by their children.

The slogans that were repeated in the congregation turned on the same axis: “Open the schools”, “education comes first” and “not with the boys”.

In addition, several representatives of the collective “Parents for Education” They argued that there is no crowding outside the schools and that the boys “comply with the protocols.”

“One hundred medical professionals signed a letter to the governor, Omar Perotti, and the Minister of Health, Sonia Martorano, asking for the suspension of face-to-face classes in the Rosario and San Lorenzo departments to be reviewed, “he posted on his official Twitter account Organized Parents Santa Fe.

Second day of protests in Entre Ríos

Last Sunday, the Governor of Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordet, adhered to the presidential decree that establishes greater restrictions to combat the second wave of coronavirus and ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in various cities.

The streets of the affected cities had this Monday, for the second day in a row, demonstrations against the measure, which will take effect between May 3 and 7 inclusive.

Paraná and its metropolitan area, Gualeguaychú, Concordia, Concepción del Uruguay, Colón and San José are the cities where children and young people will return to the forced virtuality for one week.

As explained by the provincial leader, the rule was decided “based on the need to reduce the movement of people linked to the movement that generates the entrance and exit of the schools, and not within the establishments, since the protocols are strictly followed and with good results ”.