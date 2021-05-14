While the national government seeks the approval of a law in Congress that, among other things, prohibits face-to-face classes in the areas of epidemiological alert for the coronavirus, parents and students demonstrate this Friday in front of the Quinta de Olivos and they mobilize at different points of the Province of Buenos Aires to demand the return to the classrooms.

The “Caravan for Education” was convened by Organized Parents, a group that grew in recent months and gained notoriety after the restrictions imposed by the Government and that forced the closure of schools in the AMBA.

The mobilization is carried out on the afternoon of this Friday in front of the presidential residence and in several Buenos Aires districts that, because they are in phase 2, have as their only educational modality the distance classes.

Unlike what happened in the City of Buenos Aires, where the Buenos Aires government ratified the presence and days ago the Supreme Court endorsed its autonomy to decide the educational modality, in Greater Buenos Aires and in different locations of the Province that are in phase 2, the classes are virtual.

“For the right to education” and “for the return to face-to-face”, parents and students carry out vigils in more than 20 Buenos Aires districts. “Schools are the last to close, schools are the first to open, education is essential”, can be read in some of the posters with which the Parents Organize promoted the demonstration.

Organized Parents called to concentrate on Quinta de Olivos.

In addition to the demonstration in front of the Quinta de Olivos, in which the parents of San Fernando, Tigre, San Martín, San Isidro and Vicente López participate; Mobilizations were scheduled in Lomas de Zamora, Lanús, La Plata, Morón, Ituzaingó, Merlo, San Miguel, Esteban Echeverría, Ezeiza, Hurlingham, Tandil, Bahía Blanca, Almirante Brown, Tres de Febrero, Avellaneda, Quilmes, Campana, Escobar, Pilar , La Matanza and Junín.

Except in Olivos and La Plata, where once again the protest is in front of the Buenos Aires Government, in the rest of the districts the demonstrations are held in front of the municipal headquarters.

In the last hours, and despite the Executive’s attempt to prohibit face-to-face classes through a law, the City of Buenos Aires ratified that keep schools open and reinforce health protocols.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, through the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, launched the Economic Assistance Program for supplies within the framework of the Sanitary Emergency, which will deliver sanitary elements to the Cooperating Associations of all the educational establishments of the City Government.

The Organized Fathers also march in Chaco.

The program is a new political message from the Buenos Aires government, while the national Executive seeks to speed up the approval of the bill (it entered Congress on Monday) that ratifies current measures adopted via DNU and insists on the suspension of face-to-face classes in the “epidemiological and health alert” areas.

LGP